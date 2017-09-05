Hospital Bans Cops from Contact With Nurses After Tyrannical Arrest Caught on Video

While Salt Lake City Police claimed they changed their procedures for how police officers interact with medical professionals, it should be noted that a criminal investigation into Payne’s actions was not issueduntil the video of the encounter went viral—over one month after it happened.
Instead of waiting for the local police to take action, the University of Utah Hospital has responded by changing its policies and banning police officers from patient-care areas and from direct contact with nurses.
“To our nurses and staff, this will not happen again,” Crabtree vowed. “And to that end, we are changing and have changed our interface protocols with our law enforcement. A move that I first set in motion within hours of the event with my team has made changes that we have actually implemented over the last several weeks. Our care nurses and staff will not be the first point of contact with law enforcement.”