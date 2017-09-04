Newsvine

Some Labor Day music: Rage Against The Machine

By Angry Left-532262
Mon Sep 4, 2017 6:13 PM
    "When Run The Jewels sent me this track, I knew we had the opportunity to create a film that means something. I felt a sense of responsibility to do just that. We had to exploit the lyrics and aggression and emotion of the track, and translate that into a film that would ignite a valuable and productive conversation about racially motivated violence in this country. It's provocative, and we all knew this, so we were tasked with making something that expressed the intensity of senseless violence without eclipsing our humanity. For me, it was important to write a story that didn't paint a simplistic portrait of the characters of the Cop and Kid. They're not stereotypes. They're people - complex, real people and, as such, the power had to shift between them at certain points throughout the story. The film begins and it feels like they have been fighting for days, they're exhausted, not a single punch is thrown, their violence is communicated through clumsy, raw emotion. They've already fought their way past their judgments and learned hatred toward one another. Our goal was to highlight the futility of the violence, not celebrate it."

    For El-P of Run the Jewels "this is a vision of a seemingly never-ending struggle whose participants are pitted against each other by forces originating outside of themselves."

    Adds partner Killer Mike "this video represents the futile and exhausting existence of a purgatory-like law enforcement system. There is no neat solution at the end because there is no neat solution in the real world. However, there is an opportunity to dialogue and change the way communities are policed in this country. Salutes to AG Rojas for his unique take on the subject matter and to Shea and Keith for giving us their all and bringing it to life."

    Lyrics:

    Those who died are justified, for wearing the badge, they're the chosen whites
    You justify those that died by wearing the badge, they're the chosen whites
    Those who died are justified, for wearing the badge, they're the chosen whites
    You justify those that died by wearing the badge, they're the chosen whites

    Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses
    Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses
    Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses
    Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses
    Uggh!

    Killing in the name of!
    Killing in the name of

    And now you do what they told ya
    And now you do what they told ya
    And now you do what they told ya
    And now you do what they told ya

    Lyrics:

    Come wit it now!
    Come wit it now!
    The microphone explodes, shattering the molds
    Either drop tha hits like de la O or get tha fuck off tha commode
    Wit tha sure shot, sure ta make tha bodies drop
    Drop an don't copy yo, don't call this a co-op
    Terror rains drenchin', quenchin' tha thirst of tha power dons
    That five sided fist-a-gon
    Tha rotten sore on tha face of mother earth gets bigger
    Tha triggers cold empty ya purse

    Rally round tha family! With a pocket full of shells
    They rally round tha family! With a pocket full of shells
    They rally round tha family! With a pocket full of shells
    They rally round tha family! With a pocket full of shells

    Rage Against the Machine - Renegades - 12 - Maggie's Farm.mp3

    Artist: Rage Against the Machine
    Name: Ghost of Tom Joad

    Man walks along the railroad tracks
    He's goin' someplace, and there's no turnin' back
    The highway patrol chopper comin' up over the ridge
    Man sleeps by a campfire under the bridge
    The shelter line stretchin' around the corner
    Welcome to the New World Order
    Families sleepin' in their cars out in the Southwest
    No job, no home, no peace, no rest
    No rest!

    The highway is alive tonight
    Nobody's foolin' nobody as to where it goes
    I'm sitting down here in the campfire light
    Searchin' for the ghost of Tom Joad

    He pulls his prayer book out of his sleepin' bag
    The Preacher lights up a butt and takes a drag
    He's waitin' for the time when the last shall be first and the first shall be last
    In a cardboard box 'neath the underpass
    With a one way ticket to the promised land
    With a hole in your belly and a gun in your hand
    Sleepin' on a pillow of solid rock
    Bathin' in the city's aquaduct

    The highway is alive tonight
    Nobody's foolin' nobody as to where it goes
    I'm sittin' down here in the campfire light
    Waiting on the ghost of Tom Joad

    Now Tom said, "Ma, wherever you seen a cop beatin' a guy
    Wherever a hungry newborn baby cries
    Wherever there's a fight against the blood and hatred in the air
    Look for me Ma, I'll be there
    Wherever somebody's strugglin' for a place to stand
    For a decent job or a helpin' hand
    Wherever somebody's strugglin' to be free
    Look in their eyes, Ma, you'll see me"
    You'll see me (x8)

    The highway is alive tonight
    Nobody's foolin' nobody as to where it goes
    I'm sittin' down here in the campfire light
    With the ghost of Tom Joad

