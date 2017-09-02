DOJ Finally Responds To Inquiry About Claims Obama Wiretapped, And Trump Is Going To Be Furious

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!
Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!
I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
So on Friday, the Department of Justice came through with the request, and boy does it not say what Trump was hoping it would say. Speaking for both the FBI and the National Security Division, the DOJ’s memo notes there is no proof, saying “both FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described.”