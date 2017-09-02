An 'alt-right' author got sued and has to give profits to a Muslim charity: awesome.

An "alt-right" children's book featuring a popular cartoon character recently found itself at the center of a heated legal debate.

Earlier this year, a Texas assistant principal named Eric Hauser wrote and published a right-wing children's book called "The Adventures of Pepe and Pede." The story follows the two characters, a frog named Pepe and a centipede named Pede as they celebrate the end an oppressive farmer's eight years of rule and work to make their farm great again in his absence.

While there's nothing illegal about publishing a book with a racist and xenophobic plot, Hauser made one huge mistake in his process: He stole someone else's character, running afoul of a number of copyright laws. Pepe, as it so happens, is the intellectual property of Furie, who first published the character in his 2005 comic "Boy's Club." Not exactly pleased to learn that someone was using Pepe for personal gain and to teach a hurtful message, Furie sued Hauser.

As reported by Motherboard in August 2017, Furie and Hauser reached a settlement in which the book would no longer be available for sale and all past proceeds would be donated to the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Given the book's Islamophobic themes and Pepe's popularity with white nationalists, the decision to donate the money to CAIR was a pretty fantastic bit of trolling on Furie's part.