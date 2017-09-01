WATCH: Cop Attacks, Kidnaps Nurse for Refusing to Break the Law for Him & Warrantlessly Draw Blood

For refusing to do the illegal bidding of a Salt Lake City police detective, a University Hospital nurse was assaulted and arrested. Now, she is showing the public the video of the attack to let them know how untrained in the law some officers can be and how this can lead to innocent people having their rights violated.

In the video, Wubbels is attempting to explain to the officer that blood cannot be taken from an unconscious patient unless there is a warrant, the patient is under arrest, or the patient consents. None of these factors were present at the time Payne was demanding blood, so Wubbles was merely following the law.

This infuriated the detective, who at one point during the conversation resorted to making threats against Wubbles.

“I either go away with blood in vials or body in tow,” Payne says.

“Help! Help! Somebody help me! Stop! Stop! I did nothing wrong!” Wubbles screams as her assailant handcuffs her, drags her to his patrol car, and shoves her inside.

Naturally, neither of the other two officers who witnessed the illegal kidnapping and assault chose to intervene.

After Payne arrests Wubbles, he then begins planning his spiteful revenge on the rest of the hospital for refusing to break the law.

“I’ll bring them all the transients and take good patients elsewhere,” Payne says.

Sadly, according to Wubbels, this intimidation by police to health care workers is not uncommon. She told the Tribune that she’d heard of other health care workers being bullied by police and noted that her video proves there is a major problem.