Personal trainer fired for marching with racists in Charlottesville after his arm tattoo gives him away

Another white supremacist has been fired — this time, after being recognized by coworkers after a photo of him went viral.

Bobby Ritter was recognized by his coworkers at The Lab Gym after a photo of him was used in a Vox article about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month.

In the photo, Ritter’s face is obscured by a gas mask, but his coworkers noticed a tattoo on the left forearm of the gas-masked white supremacist that matched one Ritter has. He was also reportedly a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, according to sources who spoke to the Riverfront Times.