Personal trainer fired for marching with racists in Charlottesville after his arm tattoo gives him away

Another white supremacist has been fired — this time, after being recognized by coworkers after a photo of him went viral.
Bobby Ritter was recognized by his coworkers at The Lab Gym after a photo of him was used in a Vox article about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month.
In the photo, Ritter’s face is obscured by a gas mask, but his coworkers noticed a tattoo on the left forearm of the gas-masked white supremacist that matched one Ritter has. He was also reportedly a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, according to sources who spoke to the Riverfront Times.
“After careful consideration, the Lab Gym has severed working relations with Bobby Ritter,” Thacker wrote in the email. “There has been questions, concerns, and some evidence to part ways based on differences concerning important core principles that are innate to the Lab Gym and it’s mission.”