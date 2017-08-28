Police Chief Outed as Leader of Neo-Nazi Group Prepping for Bloody 'Race War', Owner of KKK Website

Colbert, OK – A newly-appointed police chief has come under fire after he was directly linked to a website that promotes international racist skinhead gangs, the Klu Klux Klan, and media titled “Hitler was Right.”

Bart Alsbrook was recently hired as the city of Colbert’s third police chief this year, but it wasn’t his connection to the police department that caught the attention of a local news station.

According to a report from KXII News, the Southern Poverty Law Center released a “hate map” last week, which claimed to track 917 hates groups across the United States. There was only one listed in the Texoma area: a website named ISD Records, which was created by Bart Alsbrook in 2004.

The website featured “a banner that reads ‘The Voice of Blood and Honour,’ an international coalition of racist skinhead gangs, ISD Records features artists like The Klansmen and album titles including ‘Hitler was Right.’” The Bart Alsbrook who owned it was registered at an address in Denison, Texas, less than 10 miles from the city in which a man named Bart Alsbrook just became the newest police chief.