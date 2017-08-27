Trump Ended Obama-Approved Flood Protections Just Weeks Before Hurricane Harvey

Since President Trump has been in office he has made it a priority to get rid of as many Obama regulations as possible. That may sit well with a majority of his constituents but when he makes the visit down to south Texas on Tuesday, Trump might want to explain why just weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas he ended a rule aimed to make infrastructure more resilient to the effects of rising sea levels and flooding.

Trump signed the executive order mid-August, effectively getting rid of the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard, saying it would allow the permitting process to go by much, much faster for important infrastructure projects.

“We’re going to get infrastructure built quickly, inexpensively, relatively speaking, and the permitting process will go very, very quickly.”

What he didn’t say was that safety and natural disaster checks are what was holding everything up. It wasn’t like some guy was just sitting in his office not signing the correct documents that Trump eliminated.

The former director of public affairs at the Federal Emergency Agency (FEMA) Rafael Lemaitre tried to warn everyone at the time that the program was one of “the most significant actions taken in a generation” that would ensure critical infrastructure was protected against unforeseen disasters. But, Trump didn’t listen.