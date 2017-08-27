Texas Republicans hit by Hurricane Harvey voted against Sandy aid for N.J.

With Texas now having to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, lawmakers there will be looking for federal disaster aid - after they voted against a crucial aid package for New Jersey and New York following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The Dallas News says eight Texas representatives in 2013 voted against replenishing the National Flood Insurance Program, which was already running out of money ahead of Sandy.

All but one member of the Republican delegation from Texas also voted no on a second bill providing $50.5 billion in aid for Sandy victims.