Confederacy-loving student shown in viral flip-off photo kicked out of Christian college

Allen Armentrout of Pensacola, Florida was kicked out of school after he wore a Confederate uniform to Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I went up there to represent what I believe is right,” he told the News Journal.

Armentrout was told that his final year of enrollment at Pensacola Christian College was being terminated.

“I have been released from my school and will be unable to return to college to finish my senior year,” Armentrout told WXII in an interview. “I’m processing this and making adjustments to my life to compensate for this scrutiny.”