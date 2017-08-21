Newsvine

Angry Left-532262

About Articles: 78 Seeds: 1517 Comments: 75385 Since: Sep 2008

Confederacy-loving student shown in viral flip-off photo kicked out of Christian college

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Angry Left-532262 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:04 AM
    Discuss:

    Allen Armentrout of Pensacola, Florida was kicked out of school after he wore a Confederate uniform to Charlottesville, Virginia.

    “I went up there to represent what I believe is right,” he told the News Journal.

     

    Armentrout was told that his final year of enrollment at Pensacola Christian College was being terminated.

    “I have been released from my school and will be unable to return to college to finish my senior year,” Armentrout told WXII in an interview. “I’m processing this and making adjustments to my life to compensate for this scrutiny.”

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor