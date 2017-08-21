Watch: Cop, Who's Wrecked His Car 6 Times, Smashes into Smart Car at 104 MPH

Deputy Brandon Hegele goes on trial this month for a single charge of reckless driving for exceeding 100 miles per hour and causing a crash in 2016. Dashcam video of the incident was recently released, detailing just how careless Hegele’s driving was, as he weaved in and out of traffic at speeds up to 104 mph.

Hegele’s reckless driving resulted in a two-car accident with 60-year-old Harry Deshommes. The elderly man’s small car was no match for Hegele’s cruiser, which slammed into the rear of his Smart car. Unlike the officer, Deshommes did not walk away unscathed. The elderly man had to have his spleen removed, suffered a skull fracture, a traumatic brain injury, a broken left arm, a broken back, several broken ribs and a broken pelvis.

It was not the first time Hegele had been involved in automobile accidents while serving as a law enforcement officer.