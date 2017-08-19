Newsvine

Seattle Police Department trolls the sh*t out of Alex Jones

    This Friday, InfoWars host and nutbag conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took to the streets of Seattle to run around and harass pedestrians and rant about the media’s coverage of the terror attack in Barcelona on Thursday. At one point, Jones confronted a pedestrian who proceeded to throw a thermos full of what was allegedly hot coffee all over him.

    The incident looked slightly suspicious, which wouldn’t be surprising considering Jones’s mission to portray the left as a violent mob. Either way, Jones posted the video to Twitter, saying that he was attacked with “scalding coffee in Tolerant Seattle.”

     

    Possibly sensing a ruse as well, BuzzFeed’s Dominic Holden tweeted to the Seattle Police Department to ask if there had been any reports of an incident involving Jones. The Seattle PD’s response was perfect.

