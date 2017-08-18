Comments From BREITBART "NEWS" about Trump firing BANNON

Rubicon • 11 minutes ago

Trump throwing Bannon under the bus to please establishment hacks? WTF!

Da Trumpstah Rubicon • 10 minutes ago

I just dont get it!? How can we support him when bannon was one of the main reasons we elected him!?

RobL_v2 Miles Wert • 5 minutes ago

This sucks.

Not wise, not smart, not good!Why?They will bring the long knives to Miller and Gorka’s back next.

Imperator Invictus Da Trumpstah • 9 minutes ago

Looks bad real bad

Media_Bladders Imperator Invictus • 6 minutes ago

If this is true, there goes the base.

You can never try to placate the left and the media (pardon the redundancy), because in the end they'll reject you, too.

Reality_101 Da Trumpstah • 7 minutes ago

So we have McMaster staying, Gary Cohn saying, Powell staying, and all the other globalists! Wonderful!

Good luck Trump. No wonder you've stopped talking about the wall. No one left to fight for it in your W.H......

JE Da Trumpstah • 8 minutes ago

Terrible!! Bannon, tell us why!

(Betting Ivanka and Kushner caused it.)

gordonfreeman Rubicon • 12 minutes ago

I'm OFF the Trump Train!

This administration is dominated by Democrats & Neo-ConsGary Cohn --Liberal NY DemocratMcMaster --NeoCon GeneralPowell --Hillary Clinton allyKelly --another NeoCon GeneralPence --eRINO

ALL of this JARED KUSHNER's fault. Him & his FCKG WIFE IVANKA!PREDICTION: Liberal SCOTUS Nominee from NY