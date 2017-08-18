Newsvine

Comments From BREITBART "NEWS" about Trump firing BANNON

Seeded by Angry Left-532262
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:16 AM
    Rubicon • 11 minutes ago

    Trump throwing Bannon under the bus to please establishment hacks? WTF!

     

     

    Da Trumpstah  Rubicon • 10 minutes ago

    I just dont get it!? How can we support him when bannon was one of the main reasons we elected him!?

     

     

    RobL_v2  Miles Wert • 5 minutes ago

    This sucks.

    Not wise, not smart, not good!Why?They will bring the long knives to Miller and Gorka’s back next.

     

     

    Imperator Invictus  Da Trumpstah • 9 minutes ago

    Looks bad real bad

     

    Media_Bladders  Imperator Invictus • 6 minutes ago

    If this is true, there goes the base.

    You can never try to placate the left and the media (pardon the redundancy), because in the end they'll reject you, too.

     

     

    Reality_101  Da Trumpstah • 7 minutes ago

    So we have McMaster staying, Gary Cohn saying, Powell staying, and all the other globalists! Wonderful!

    Good luck Trump. No wonder you've stopped talking about the wall. No one left to fight for it in your W.H......

     

    JE  Da Trumpstah • 8 minutes ago

    Terrible!! Bannon, tell us why!

    (Betting Ivanka and Kushner caused it.)

     

    gordonfreeman  Rubicon • 12 minutes ago

    I'm OFF the Trump Train!

    This administration is dominated by Democrats & Neo-ConsGary Cohn --Liberal NY DemocratMcMaster --NeoCon GeneralPowell --Hillary Clinton allyKelly --another NeoCon GeneralPence --eRINO

    ALL of this JARED KUSHNER's fault. Him & his FCKG WIFE IVANKA!PREDICTION: Liberal SCOTUS Nominee from NY

