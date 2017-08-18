Newsvine

Steve Bannon Out as White House Chief Strategist

    teve Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist, is leaving President Donald Trump’s administration, two senior White House officials told NBC News.

    Bannon’s departure brings to a close his rocky tenure in the West Wing in which he clashed with many of Trump’s other top aides, including the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

    Bannon, the former head of Breitbart News, stressed divisive nationalist themes as Trump's campaign chief, and is reported to have clashed with the White House National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster.

