Cops Worried After Citizens Engage in a New Form of Crowd-Funded, Direct Action Against Police State - Filming Cops

Rather than sticking to the traditional form of protest in which signs are held and slogans are chanted, these citizens have taken direct action and offered a grassroots, crowd-funded incentive structure to end police brutality in their community.

They have offered a $2,500 reward to anybody who submits information leading to the arrest or termination of cops who brutalize or kill people.

They were able to let people know about the offer by printing all the details on flyers and spreading them throughout their community.

The flyer specifically names 15 cops as a start, and includes pictures of at least 10 cops who have been involved in either the brutalization or killing of Americans.

The flyers were given out at the local courthouse and seem to have motivated citizens even more to start scrutinizing the actions of police.