Charges Dropped Against Officer Who Raped Multiple Animals - Filming Cops

A journalist in contact with Counter Current News has reported that a police officer has been caught raping animals.

The officer, Robert Melia Jr, orally raped multiple cows, according to the report.

In Mount Holly, New Jersey, Officer Melia was indeed caught sexually assaulting a cow, but his sexual crimes did not end with non-humans. Melia was also charged, several years ago, with sexually assaulting three girls.

It was during the course of that investigation that police found a video in Melia’s home that recorded him… abusing multiple cows. Apparently he was so proud of this abuse that he filmed it and saved it for posterity.

The incident was allegedly recorded on a South Hampton farm back in 2006. But a Superior Court Judge ruled in 2012 that prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to jurors that Melia’s actions in fact tormented the cows.