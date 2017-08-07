Horrifying Dashcam Shows Psycho Cops Laugh as they Pepper Spray a Baby, Beat Her Innocent Mom - Filming Cops

A mother travelling with her two small children in her car tried to pull into her driveway when they crossed paths with two psychotic Chicago cops. The interaction would end with an innocent woman being dragged from her car, her and her children doused in pepper spray, and this mother of two facing attempted murder charges.

Seemingly to proud to back up and let the mother and her two children pull into their house, officer Murphy jumped out of the vehicle and began swearing at Brown demanding she move her vehicle.

Before she can even respond, Lopez rushes the innocent mother and children with his gun drawn and aims it at Brown’s head. Remember, she had done absolutely nothing wrong.

Fearing that these maniacs might hurt her and her children, Brown called 9-1-1, repeatedly. The recordings of those calls reveal that she was being terrorized and threatened. She begged for a police lieutenant to come to the scene.

The dashcam video of the rest of incident is nothing short of infuriating and horrifying. After smashing the cruiser into a car full of children, Officer Murphy jumps out and begins dousing Brown with pepper spray. Murphy was so careless that she sprayed Brown’s small baby too.

After hitting her with a chemical agent, Murphy held her pistol to Brown’s head as another officer approached and began smashing her car with a baton.

Brown’s attorney, Ed Fox pulled the records from The Citizens Police Data Project, which shows the outright insane history of these two Chicago cops. Morsi Murphy has been hit with a whopping 19 complaints, and Lopez has received even more at 21.

The disturbing video below shows the dangerous power of belligerent and violent individuals being given badges. Had the dashcam video of this incident not existed, Brown could be rotting in a jail right now, serving time for an attempted murder that she never committed.