Sheriff Who 'Wrote the Book on DUI' Fails Every Sobriety Test in Hilarious Bodycam Footage

Ironic body-camera footage reveals a retired Putnam County Sheriff failing every field sobriety test he takes, while telling deputies during the tests that he “wrote the book on DUI.”

Sheriff Jeff Hardy was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Hardy was previously sheriff of Putnam County. Revealing the blue privilege consistently extended to members of the “thin blue line,” the stop resulting in Hardy’s arrest was his second contact with law enforcement that day—with his first contact with officers, earlier in the day, resulting in officers escorting an intoxicated Hardy to his brothers home.

Hardy can be heard on the video gives numerous excuses as to why he is unable to pass the tests—with him claiming at one point that he’s having trouble with the tests due to one of his legs being shorter than the other. Later he attempts to claim that he has a broken leg.

“Well, your leg’s not broken or you wouldn’t be walking,” Peck said.

“No, it’s f****** broken,” Hardy said.