Video: Cop Charged With Assault After Smashing Handcuffed Man With His Elbow. - Filming Cops

Seeded by Angry Left-532262
Seeded on Sat Aug 5, 2017 9:03 AM
    Nine-year police veteran, detective Steven Westfall is being charged with simple assault stemming from an incident on July 10.

    Westfall was on the scene as suspect James Rutherford was escorted out of an IRS office by police, but not at that point under arrest.

    After bringing him outside, the officers then tried to conduct a search of Rutherford, which he did not consent to.

    Officers then put Rutherford in cuffs.

    It is at this point that detective Westfall comes over, raises his arm into the air, and drops an elbow right on to Ruthorford’s temple, breaking his sunglasses.

     

