Kim Davis's lawyer: Not our problem if Kentucky taxpayers have to pay $200K in legal bills

Seeded by Angry Left-532262
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017 9:14 AM
    Two years after Kim Davis ended her crusade against gay marriage by way of the Rowan County clerk’s office, a federal judge last month ruled that the state of Kentucky would have to foot the legal bills of the plaintiffs, which totaled more than $200,000. But even though Davis refused to obey the law of the land and issue marriage licenses to gay couples, her lawyer says she’s not to blame.

    “Because he was so ideologically blinded with the same-sex marriage agenda and he wanted to force Kim Davis down this path, he would not lift a finger to give a religious liberty accommodation,” Staver said. “At the end of the day, worst case scenario, if the commonwealth is ultimately responsible for these fees, it lies at the feet and is the responsibility of the former liberal Gov. Steve Beshear.”

