As 34 Innocent People Set Free, 2nd Video of Baltimore Cops Planting Evidence Discovered

A second video showing Baltimore cops manufacturing evidence has been discovered and it's already prompted another dropped case.

After their department gained national shame last week over a video showing an officer plant drugs to frame an innocent man while his fellow cops watched, the Baltimore police department is now under fire again. This time, the Baltimore Public Defender’s office has a second video that allegedly “appears to depict multiple officers working together to manufacture evidence.”

Last week, it was announced that nearly three dozen people will have their charges dropped after the video of Officer Richard Pinheiro showed him planting drugs while Officers Hovhannes Simonyan and Jamal Brunson stood by and did nothing.

Following the public release of the video, 34 cases were immediately dismissed that relied on the testimony of Pinheiro, Simonyan and Brunson. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby noted that just 12 of the cases have enough evidence to continue moving forward, while an additional 77 are under review.