Sheriff Joe is now officially Criminal Joe

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona, was found guilty Monday on criminal contempt charges linked to his controversial “immigration sweeps.”

The verdict, which follows a decade-long legal showdown, also marks the demise of Arpaio, an outspoken Trump surrogate who recently lost his bid for a seventh term as sheriff of Arizona’s most populous county.

In 2011, the U.S Justice Department drew damning conclusions after a three-year investigation into Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office; one federal investigator described his practices as the “most egregious” case of racial profiling he’d ever seen.