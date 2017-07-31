Newsvine

Angry Left-532262

About Articles: 61 Seeds: 1487 Comments: 74100 Since: Sep 2008

Sheriff Joe is now officially Criminal Joe

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Angry Left-532262 View Original Article: news.vice.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 5:18 PM
    Discuss:

    Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona, was found guilty Monday on criminal contempt charges linked to his controversial “immigration sweeps.”

    The verdict, which follows a decade-long legal showdown, also marks the demise of Arpaio, an outspoken Trump surrogate who recently lost his bid for a seventh term as sheriff of Arizona’s most populous county.

     

    In 2011, the U.S Justice Department drew damning conclusions after a three-year investigation into Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office; one federal investigator described his practices as the “most egregious” case of racial profiling he’d ever seen. 

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor