Police Cruiser Runs Over and Kills Retired Teacher then Crashes into House - Filming Cops

    An officer hit a pedestrian with a cruiser and then crashed into a home early Tuesday, DeKalb County Police said.

    According to Carolyn, the cruiser was taking a curve right outside of her home when it lost control and hit the pedestrian. This is not the first time this has happened. A few months ago, a police cruiser was speeding through that same intersection and got into a wreck.

     

    The officer involved is in stable condition and at a nearby hospital. He was later identified as 30-year-old Ian MacGowan. DeKalb Police say he is a 4-year veteran with their department.

