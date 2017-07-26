The face of voter fraud: a Florida grandma who voted Republican

An elderly woman in Miami has pleaded guilty to stuffing ballots for a Republican mayoral candidate while she was working in the elections’ department during the 2016 campaign. Gladys Coego, 74, is one of five individuals believed to have committed voter fraud during the 2016 election.

In this case, Coego, a grandmother who previously worked as a janitor for a church had been hired by a temp agency as an elections support specialist, and was tasked with opening, counting, and sorting vote-by-mail absentee ballots at the Miami-Dade election office in Doral.

The 74-year-old, according to court documents, sat at a table at the back of the ballot-sorting room, with her purse on the chair next to her, and conspicuously filled out absentee ballots using a smuggled pen, to favor mayoral candidate Raquel Relegado, a Republican, who was running against an incumbent Republican candidate. The Miami Herald likened Coego to “a student doing a poor job of cheating on a test.” She was caught in the act and arrested.