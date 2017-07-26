Cops Respond to Wrong Home, Shoot and Kill Innocent Husband as He Came to the Door

Southaven, MS — Police responding to a call of domestic violence this week allegedly went to the wrong home and killed an innocent husband.

Ismael Lopez and his wife were the only ones home when Ismael heard his dogs barking, so he took a look outside to see what was going on. Through a translator, Mrs. Lopez said that Ismael looked out the window and saw police cars.

The spray of bullets left the Lopez house full of holes and their family dog was hit too. Ismael died on the scene from bullet wounds sustained by the police.

As WREG reports, Lopez’s family says police told them they were at the house following up on a call from Tate County, where a woman told officers she had been beaten and the person responsible was at the address on Surrey.