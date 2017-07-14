Newsvine

Activist Faces New Trial for Laughing During Jeff Sessions Hearing - NBC News

    The activist who was convicted of disrupting Congress after laughing during a confirmation hearing for now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions had her conviction thrown out by a District of Columbia Superior Court judge on Friday.

    Code Pink activist Desiree Fairooz, 61, was found guilty of misdemeanor charges, including disrupting Congress and parading/demonstrating in May and was told she faced up to six months in jail.

    But on Friday, the judge said he took issue with the conviction and scheduled a new trial for September, Fairooz told NBC News.

