Activist Faces New Trial for Laughing During Jeff Sessions Hearing - NBC News

The activist who was convicted of disrupting Congress after laughing during a confirmation hearing for now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions had her conviction thrown out by a District of Columbia Superior Court judge on Friday.

Code Pink activist Desiree Fairooz, 61, was found guilty of misdemeanor charges, including disrupting Congress and parading/demonstrating in May and was told she faced up to six months in jail.

But on Friday, the judge said he took issue with the conviction and scheduled a new trial for September, Fairooz told NBC News.