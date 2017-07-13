Catholics To Rally In Prayer Against First Satanic Monument On Public Land In U.S. History

Lay members of the Catholic church will gather July 15 for a rosary rally to pray for America’s protection from Satan, in light of a Satanic monument approved in May for display in a veterans memorial park in Belle Plaine, Minn. The monument, a large black steel cube engraved with a golden inverted pentagram topped with an upturned soldier’s helmet, is the first such monument approved for display on public grounds in the U.S. The rosary rally is organized by America Needs Fatima (ANF) and Return to Order (RTO), two campaign branches of a Catholic lay organization called Tradition, Family, and Property.

The Satanic Temple’s efforts to gain approval for a Satanic monument in the park started, ironically, with a Christian monument’s installation. The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint about the monument, which featured a soldier kneeling before a cross. The city of Belle Plaine ordered the removal of the monument in January, but reversed the order when citizens rallied to protest, according to the Star Tribune. The city then designated the park as a limited public forum, or “free speech zone,” in which any faith could be displayed. Satanists saw their chance and pounced on it.