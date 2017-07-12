Newsvine

Conservative Christian reality TV star gets 40 years for child rape

Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 4:15 PM
    Toby Willis was featured in the short-lived TLC reality show “The Willis Family.” This Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to four counts of child rape and was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison.

    Willis, his wife, Brenda, and their 12 children gained fame after they appeared on Season 9 of America’s Got Talent in 2014. The Willis family performed under the name “The Willis Clan” and were frequently compared to a “modern-day Partridge family.” After they landed their own show on TLC, it was canceled after two seasons. In the wake of the charges, the show has been entirely scrubbed from all the TLC’s media platforms.

