YOU MAY HAVE MORE IN COMMON WITH SATANISTS THAN YOU THOUGHT

Forget Democrats and Republicans -- let’s talk about Satan, shall we? Specifically, how he has become the figurehead for what is arguably one of the most interesting political organizations at work in America today

Doing the (Dark) Lord’s Work

The Temple’s core campaigns often involve topics where a dominant religion might encroach on legislature, such as gay marriage, reproductive health, or a woman’s right to choose. Other campaigns come into play when religion is being inserted into an area where the Temple believes it shouldn’t be, Constitutionally speaking, such as public schools or government properties. The Satanic Temple states that to embrace Satan “is to embrace rational inquiry removed from supernaturalism and archaic tradition-based superstitions.”