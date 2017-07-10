Newsvine

Angry Left-532262

About Articles: 59 Seeds: 1469 Comments: 73458 Since: Sep 2008

WATCH: Cop Trespasses, Shoots Family's 2 Dogs In Front of Child for No Reason

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Angry Left-532262 View Original Article: thefreethoughtproject.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:38 AM
    Discuss:

    Sadly, there’s been another cop versus dog shooting. This time the horrific shooting took place in Minneapolis and didn’t involve just one family pet — but their two dogs.

    Jennifer LeMay did her part to protect her home and property by installing security cameras, and we’re glad she did because the shooting of her two dogs was caught on camera.

     

     From the video, the officer can be seen drawing his weapon as the dogs slowly approached while one is seen wagging his tail.

    The LeMay’s said the officers told them not to transport the dogs to the hospital because animal control would be coming over to get them but they never came.

     

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor