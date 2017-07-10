WATCH: Cop Trespasses, Shoots Family's 2 Dogs In Front of Child for No Reason

Sadly, there’s been another cop versus dog shooting. This time the horrific shooting took place in Minneapolis and didn’t involve just one family pet — but their two dogs.

Jennifer LeMay did her part to protect her home and property by installing security cameras, and we’re glad she did because the shooting of her two dogs was caught on camera.

From the video, the officer can be seen drawing his weapon as the dogs slowly approached while one is seen wagging his tail.

The LeMay’s said the officers told them not to transport the dogs to the hospital because animal control would be coming over to get them but they never came.