Cop Responding to 'Illegal Fireworks' Runs Over Innocent Mother, Killing Her

According to witnesses, the officer responded to a call in the 14500 block of Crainwood street and spoke to a man about setting off illegal fireworks in the neighborhood. It was not clear whether this resident received a fine or just a warning.

When the officer was finished with the call, he got back into his car and began pulling away from the house when he hit 63-year-old Josephine Carter. Carter had reportedly left her house to speak with the officer as he was pulling away, but he did not see her and ran her over.

“He heard a thud on the left side of his vehicle, the left front side. He immediately got out and saw that he had struck the woman,” Salame said.

The car rolled over the woman’s leg causing her to fall and strike her head on the ground. Carter was later pronounced dead at the scene, likely due to the head trauma.