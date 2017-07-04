Newsvine

Have a Satanic Fourth of July, Everybody!

Seeded by Angry Left-532262
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 11:41 AM
    Discuss:

    "You will actually find a strand within Satanism of people who do have a sense of patriotism and pride for the United States, for the very fact that we were founded explicitly as a secular nation. A lot of people feel like this is the one nation where Satanism can truly exist and flourish. [America] is often portrayed as a Christian nation and we have this virulent strand of Evangelicalism, especially today, but we view it completely differently. We think more in line with what the founding fathers intended."

    - Lucien Greaves,

