WATCH: Cops Break Mans Jaw, Lose His Puppy, Throw Camera in Pond to Cover It Up

A Georgia man’s personal body camera footage is the only evidence being publicly released showing his alleged assault by Chatham sheriff’s deputy Franklin R. Rollins Jr. Luckily for the victim, Anthony Oliver, his body camera is waterproof and survived being thrown into a nearby pond by the deputy seemingly covering up his crimes.

According to Oliver, he was attempting to deliver a puppy at 9 a.m. that morning when a man in a black truck rammed him from behind causing “extreme” damage to his car.

When Oliver got out of his vehicle to assess the damage and talk to the person who hit him, he says that man pulled a gun and never identified himself. Oliver then jumped back into his car and called 911 as the armed man in the black truck began chasing him.

The call is recorded on Oliver’s body camera. As he’s reporting to 911 dispatch that a man is following in an unmarked black truck, the dispatcher told him not to pull over while she checked to see if police might be following him.

Oliver then turned on his emergency flashers and began driving slowly. After a few minutes, the dispatcher told him that the black truck belonged to deputy Rollins who was acting as a US Marshall at the time.

Oliver immediately began to pull over but wasn’t entirely stopped before Rollins rammed his vehicle again, this time, totaling it.

According to Oliver, multiple deputies then surrounded him and stood by as Rollins kicked him with steel toe boots — breaking his jaw.

When the incapacitated Oliver is sat up on the road, after the alleged assault — Rollins is seen ripping the body camera from his chest and throwing it into a nearby pond.

The video ends as the camera slowly sinks below the water.