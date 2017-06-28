Ten Commandments monument at Arkansas Capitol destroyed; suspect in custody

"Born again" self-described "Jesus Freak" destroys 10 Commandments monument at AR Capitol.

According to KTUL News in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this is not the first time Reed has destroyed a monument. In 2014, Reed was arrested for allegedly destroying the Ten Commandments monument on the Oklahoma State Capitol grounds.

Police have arrested a man for destroying the Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas State Capitol early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Michael Tate Reed, 32, of Van Buren, has been arrested and charged with defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Police say Reed drove his 2016 black Dodge Dart onto the Capitol grounds and rammed into the monument.