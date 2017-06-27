Innocent Man Kidnapped & Caged for Months As Cops Mistake Drywall for Cocaine

Criminally negligent police officers arrested an innocent man and kept him in a cage for 90 days after mistaking drywall for cocaine.

An innocent man got a harsh dose of the incompetent police state recently after cops mistook his drywall for cocaine. He was subsequently kidnapped and thrown in a cage for months solely because of the ignorance of these officers and the faulty nature of their test kits.

To those who constantly say, “if you don’t want to get arrested, then don’t break the law,” consider the following.

In March of this year, Karlos Cashe was pulled over for a minor traffic ticket after he forgot to turn on his lights. However, it quickly went south after police saw drywall powder on his seat and floorboard and mistook it for cocaine.

After rotting in a cage for three months, a lab test eventually came back showing that there were no drugs inside Cashe’s car at the time of his arrest and he had broken no law.