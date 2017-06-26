Trump Has Been Losing So Much That Republicans Are Celebrating A Partial Win On His Muslim Ban

Trump has been losing so much so often during his presidency that even a partial Supreme Court win on his Muslim ban has become a cause for celebration for a party that has seen a president do nothing but watch Fox News, play golf, and lose.

Relatives, students, and employees who have a connection to the US from the six Muslim countries in Trump’s executive order can’t be banned. Random people who have no connection to the US can be banned. The same rule applies to banning refugees as well.

Trump hasn’t even been in office for six months, but Republicans are so tired of losing under this president that they are hailing a partial win as a parade worthy moment.