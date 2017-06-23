BREAKING: Trump Recently Visited A Boeing Factory To Celebrate Jobs, It Just Announced Layoffs

President Donald Trump gave a jobs victory speech at a Boeing factory in South Carolina a few months ago, announcing to all its workers in person there that “We are going to fight for every last American job.”

Well, hundreds of workers at the plant just learned that they are going to lose their jobs.

Boeing announced the layoffs saying it’s “competition was relentless,” and that it needed to “reduce costs in order to be more competitive.”

“My focus is all about jobs, and jobs are one of the primary reasons I’m standing here today as your president and I will never ever disappoint you. Believe me, I will not disappoint you.”

The news comes just a few days after Carrier’s plant in Indianapolis announced that it will be laying off about 600 workers, the same plant Trump said he negotiated a deal with to keep those jobs shortly after he became president. It was a media spectacle.

Union officials for the plant said they just received notice that 338 layoffs will take place on July 20th, and another 290 employees will be laid off on December 22, just two days before Christmas.