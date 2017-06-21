Federal Court Declares Christian Cross Unconstitutional, Humanists Applaud Ruling in their Favor

The American Humanist Association’s (AHA) Appignani Humanist Legal Center is pleased that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida delivered a favorable decision that echoed the AHA’s argument over an unconstitutional religious display on public grounds in Pensacola, Florida.

“We are pleased that the Court struck down this Cross as violative of the First Amendment,” said Monica Miller, Senior Counsel at the Appignani Humanist Legal Center. “The cross was totally unavoidable to park patrons, and to have citizens foot the bill for such a religious symbol is both unfair and unconstitutional.”