Unbelievably Stupid Trump-Loving Nazis Interrupt 'Caesar' To Scream At Actors (VIDEO)

Neo-Nazi and “Pizza-Gate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec recently led a happy band of Trump brownshirts on a crusade against people who were performing a play none of them understand because they are still fuming about a detail they don’t understand because they are completely ignorant of both history and literature.

The Shakespeare in the Park production of “Julius Caesar” has been making the Stupid Part of America mad lately because a.) Caesar, no matter how much they wish it otherwise, always dies at the end and they find him likable, and b.) this year, because Donald Trump is president and because world leaders are traditionally portrayed as Caesar, he kinda resembles the orange blob of ‘f*cked up’ currently occupying the White House.

On Friday, alt-Right (that means Nazi) troll Posobiec, who once planted a “Rape Melania” sign at an anti-Trump protest in an effort to delegitimize protesters, and a friend disrupted the play because, well, they’re idiots who lack the ability to properly understand the plot.