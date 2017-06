Greg Gianforte, the millionaire Republican who on the eve of Montana’s special election for its U.S. House seat was accused of “body-slamming” a reporter, pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor assault

After initially sentencing Gianforte to four days in jail, Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West reduced the penalty. Instead of jail time, Gianforte must perform 40 hours of community service, complete 20 hours of anger management training and pay $385 in fines and fees.