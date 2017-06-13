NBA Champs Just Told Trump To F*ck Himself, Refuse To Visit White House To Celebrate Win

Unlike half of the New England Patriots who decided to show up to make The Donald feel important by reveling in his praise after their Super Bowl win, the Warriors just told him to f*ck off.

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports.

“All the tactics that he used to get elected are the very things that someone like me, who works with youth on a consistent basis, are the things that we try to talk our young folks out of being,” Warriors player David West says of our so-called president. “We try to talk our young people out of being bullies. We try to talk our young men out of disrespecting women. We try to talk our young people into being accepting of other people’s opinions and other people’s walks of life.”