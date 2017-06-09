Newsvine

Angry Left-532262

About Articles: 58 Seeds: 1439 Comments: 72515 Since: Sep 2008

Trump says Comey lied under oath, remains coy on 'tapes'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Angry Left-532262 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 2:36 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    A defiant President Trump on Friday addressed the swirling controversy over ousted FBI Director James Comey and said he would be willing “100 percent” to testify under oath about his version of events.

    Comey implied he had been fired from his post for pursuing the Russia investigation but stopped short of alleging obstruction of justice. Comey suggested that matter would be considered by the special prosecutor recently appointed to investigate links between Trump associates and Russians.

    Comey also said the president demanded loyalty from him during a private conversation he had with the president.

    Trump denied that took place.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor