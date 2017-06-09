Trump says Comey lied under oath, remains coy on 'tapes'

A defiant President Trump on Friday addressed the swirling controversy over ousted FBI Director James Comey and said he would be willing “100 percent” to testify under oath about his version of events.

Comey implied he had been fired from his post for pursuing the Russia investigation but stopped short of alleging obstruction of justice. Comey suggested that matter would be considered by the special prosecutor recently appointed to investigate links between Trump associates and Russians.

Comey also said the president demanded loyalty from him during a private conversation he had with the president.

Trump denied that took place.