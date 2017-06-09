WATCH: John McCain Becomes A Confused Babbling Mess While Questioning 'President' Comey (VIDEO)

“You reached the conclusion that there was no reason to bring charges against Secretary Clinton so you reached the conclusion. In the case of Mr. Comey, President Comey, the case of President Trump you’ve got one candidate you’re done with and another where you have a long way to go.”

McCain, who is apparently unable to wrap his head around the fact that an investigation into Hillary Clinton about something entirely separate had concluded while the investigation into Trump’s collusion with the Kremlin is ongoing, appeared to become confused during his questioning