Followers of Christ parents charged with murder for infant's death

The parents who rejected medical treatment for their infant in favor of faith healing have been charged with murder and criminal mistreatment in connection with her death.

Sarah Mitchell, 24, and Travis Mitchell, 21, were arrested Monday and booked in the Clackamas County Jail. They are being held without bail.

Clackamas County detectives had been investigating the death of an infant daughter born to the Mitchells, who were members of the Followers of Christ Church. The couple rejected all medical care in favor of faith healing.

Family members, church members and three midwives were at the home for the birth, Kraus said. No one in the home called 911.

After the baby’s death, church elder Carl Hansen contacted the county medical examiner, who determined that Mitchell's surviving infant daughter needed medical attention and called police.

Authorities convinced Sarah and her husband, Travis Mitchell, to seek professional medical care for their other daughter. The baby, believed to be born several weeks premature, was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Oregon Health & Science University.