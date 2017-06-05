Fired Racist Breitbart Writer Says She Needs You To Pay Her Medical Bills, Smallest Violin Plays

While Londoners were coming together in a show of courage and compassion for the victims of a terror attack, an intrepid Breitbart writer decided it would be a good time to exploit the tragedy to promote her racist, white nationalist ideology.

One day later and Breitbart finally caved to the pressure and fired Katie for the bigoted remarks. (Like at Fox News, 2017 has been a bit of a bloodbath for Breitbart. Before this scandal, they were forced to fire their star personality, Milo Yiannopoulos for endorsing child rape.)

But in an added twist of hypocrisy, Katie has now launched a crowdfunding page (hosted by a white nationalist-run website “wesearchr”) in which she begs for handouts to make ends meet while she’s unemployed. The Breitbarter wants your welfare please!

The fact that she needs money to pay her medical bills is particularly rich coming from a Breitbart employee. The website ran relentless attack ads disguised as “news” to stop universal healthcare from happening. To this day, the site supports a repeal of Obamacare — the same insurance pool that would allow McHugh to have health insurance even if she can’t find a website to hire her after her racism went viral.