Disturbing Video Shows Cops Lure Dog Out of Fenced in Backyard and Kill Him

Disturbing body camera footage was released this week showing El Paso County sheriff’s deputies lure a dog out of a fenced in backyard and then fatally shoot it seven times. The dog’s owners now want answers.

The video begins as deputies and animal control are leaning over the fence trying to lure the dog out of the yard and over to them. At this point, the dog was in its own backyard, entirely not aggressive, and not a threat to anyone. However, police would make sure to change that scenario.

The video then cuts off and starts again once Zeus is out of the yard. How he got out is a mystery. Clearly becoming agitated by the officer continuing to provoke him, and after being lured out of his own year, Zeus had enough and came toward the deputy.

Six shots were fired from the deputies gun, causing Zeus to fall down and then the seventh one to end his life permanently.

In the land of the free, police can come onto your private property, lure your dog out of its own fenced in yard, gun him down in broad daylight, and this is called ‘standard procedure.’ Well, it’s a damn good thing that postal workers, delivery truck drivers, pizza delivery drivers — and all the other jobs that require people to go to someone’s home and NOT KILL THEIR DOG — don’t claim the same rights as cops, or family pets would probably be extinct.