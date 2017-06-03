Attempt by Cops to Shame Man on Facebook for Weed Backfires As Epic Mugshot Exposes War on Pot

Hampstead, NH — In the state of New Hampshire, whose motto is ‘Live Free or Die’, you will be kidnapped and caged for possessing a plant that is legal in some form in over half the country. Those who proudly uphold this law in the ‘Live Free or Die’ state — the cops — also proudly brag about it on Facebook while publicly shaming their victims. But this time, their victim struck back with only his mugshot.

In their Facebook post last week, the Hampstead police called their kidnapping of Taylor over a prohibited plant, a “***Notable Arrest***”

Apparently, the police department in Hampstead is starved for actual criminals whose actions have actual victims — so much so that some random guy with a little weed in his car is ‘notable.’

When Taylor was booked into jail, police claim he had a hard time taking it seriously and continued to badger and swear at the officer. Perhaps if the officer didn’t kidnap Taylor for arbitrary substances, he wouldn’t have to be worried about being sworn at.

Hopefully, as more police departments get chastised for publicly bragging about kidnapping people for arbitrary substances, they will begin to listen to the ones they serve.