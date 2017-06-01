GOP Congressman Found Hiding Out On Roof Of Building (DETAILS)

U.S. Republican Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) was spotted hiding on the roof of his district office because he didn’t want to face his constituents who were protesting outside.

According to reports, when Issa entered the building he avoided talking to them. Issa didn’t want to take the time out of his day – instead he thought standing on his roof was more appropriate.

One person even compared him to Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who was spotted hiding in the bushes a few weeks ago instead of talking to reporters about the latest scandal rocking the White House.