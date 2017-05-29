Newsvine

Angry Left-532262

About Articles: 56 Seeds: 1423 Comments: 72014 Since: Sep 2008

Store Owners Fights Back Against Robbers - NBC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Angry Left-532262 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Mon May 29, 2017 11:43 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Headline should be;

    Two white thugs try to rob a convenience store with knives only to be chased out by an elderly Hindu man with a baseball bat....and neither of the white thugs were shot by police like Mike Brown was.

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor