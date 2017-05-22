'Lock Him Up!' Passengers Chant To Disruptive Man Wearing MAGA Hat As He's Removed From Flight (VIDEO)

A passenger wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat in support of alleged president Donald Trump became disruptive on a flight from Shanghai to Newark, New Jersey on Sunday. The man was so unruly that the flight had to be extended by three hours. Eventually, the man had to be removed from the plane.

Local law enforcement had to deal with the unidentified man after passengers were forced to de-plane at the Shanghai airport.

After the passengers were forced to exit the aircraft and remain in the airport for three long hours, the man walked by the crowd while he was escorted off the plane. That’s when chants of ‘lock him up” rang out, apparently mocking Donald Trump supporters who yelled out the same phrase in chorus during rallies across the country.

Cellphone video of the incident was captured by a passenger.